MOSCOW May 4 Russia will increase Urals URL-NWE-E crude exports from the newly built Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga to 1.9 million tonnes in June from 1.6 million tonnes scheduled for May, pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday.

A spokesman for the company declined to elaborate.

On the whole, Russia plans to export 7.6 million tonnes of its main export blend from the Baltic Sea this month. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)