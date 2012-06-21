MOSCOW, June 21 Total Urals crude exports via
Transneft are set to decline 1.1 percent to 54.80
million tonnes in July-September compared to the second quarter,
sources said on Thursday citing the final loading schedule.
The decrease will be registered despite rising deliveries
via newly built Baltic terminal of Ust-Luga, which will see
loadings up more than 70 percent to 6.2 million tonnes next
quarter.
The sources said deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline will be
slashed by 12.5 percent to 12.9 million tonnes compared to the
previous three-month period.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Lyudmila Zaramenskikh;
writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)