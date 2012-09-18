MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russian crude supplies from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are expected to jump by more than 8 percent to 11.68 million tonnes in October-December from the third quarter, sources said on Tuesday citing the final loading schedule.

Urals URL-NWE-E crude blend exports from the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk seen declining by 3.2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

The decline in deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline is expected to slow to 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter to 12.74 million tonnes after a 12.5 percent cut in the third quarter. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)