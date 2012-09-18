* Total Q4 export seen flat at 54.8 million tonnes
* Exports from Novorossiisk expected to jump 8 percent
* Deliveries from Baltic to decline
By Gleb Gorodyankin
MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russian crude supplies from the
Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are expected to jump by more than
8 percent to 11.68 million tonnes in October-December from the
third quarter, trading sources said on Tuesday citing the final
loading schedule.
Traders were surprised by the decision to increase volumes
shipped via Novorossiisk, where waters are stormy during the
season.
"Novo(supplies) are unexpectedly high compared to a lower
Primorsk and Ust-Luga in a quarter when Novo usually struggles
with severe weather, which results in delays," one said.
Urals URL-NWE-E crude blend exports from the Baltic ports
of Ust-Luga and Primorsk are seen declining by 3.2 percent and
1.5 percent respectively.
The decline in deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline from the
world's top crude producer is expected to slow to 1.2 percent in
the fourth quarter to 12.74 million tonnes after a 12.5 percent
cut in the third quarter.
Russia has been cutting supplies through the Druzhba
(Friendship) pipeline, built in 1950s as it has moved to
diversify supply routes and eliminate transit by shipping
directly from Russian territory.
Druzhba deliveries were cut dramatically after the launch of
Ust-Luga oil terminal in March, while oil majors, including
Shell and BP, were forced to buy oil cargoes
from the Mediterranean spot market to feed their plants in
Europe to compensate for lower deliveries via the
pipeline.
Traders and insiders say, however, supplies along Druzhba
will be a tug of war between Transneft and powerful Russian
private producers most of whom like the route because of
attractive prices and long-established relations with majors.
With plans to double export capacity to China and the
Pacific and stagnant oil production at around 10 million bpd,
the frequency of abrupt changes to flows will rise over the
years to come, they said.
Total exports via Transneft pipeline operator
was seen staying broadly flat at 54.8 million tonnes in the
fourth quarter.
Oil producers in Russia benefited from the European Union's
embargo on imports from Iran, which started in July. Russian,
Iraqi and Saudi crudes have been the main grades to replace
Iranian oil since the sanctions were imposed.
Following is data on Russian crude transited via the
Transneft system (in thousands of tonnes):
Destination Q4 Q3 percent
Novorossiisk 11,680 10,790 +8.2
Tuapse 0 0 -
Germany 4,612 4,917 -6.2
Poland 3,900 3,600 +8.3
Czech Republic 1,197 1,255 -4.6
Slovakia 1,580 1,550 +1.9
Hungary 1,450 1,575 -7.9
Odessa 0 0 -
Primorsk 17,200 17,470 -1.5
Ust-Luga 6,000 6,200 -3.2
Gdansk 0 0 -
Yuzhny 0 0 -
China (Atasu-Alashankou) 0 0 -
Kozmino 3,487 3,615 -3.5
China (ESPO) 3,733 3,829 -2.5
-including Rosneft 2,239 2,297 -2.5
-including Transneft 1,494 1,532 -2.5
TOTAL: 54,839 54,801 +0.1
