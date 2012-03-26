MOSCOW, March 26 Seaborne exports of Urals crude oil from Russia's Baltic ports will rise by 28 percent in April to 7.2 million tonnes compared to March, when the launch of a new terminal boosted export capacity in the north, the preliminary loading schedule showed.

Ust-Luga, which was launched with the presence of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Friday, is expected to load 900,000 tonnes of the Russian sour crude blend next month, while Primorsk will export 6.3 million tonnes.

A spokesman for Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said two tankers carrying 100,000 tonne crude cargoes had sailed from the port by Monday morning.

The final quarterly export schedule showed Urals exports via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million tonnes in April-June compared to the first quarter, while Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle a total of 3.6 million tonnes of crude oil in the second quarter. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)