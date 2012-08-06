* Crude exports from Kozmino seen at 20 mln t in 2013

* Transneft says rail congestion problem solved "for now"

* ESPO-2 trunk could be launched earlier than planned (Adds quotes, writes through)

MOSCOW, Aug 6 Russia's Transneft expects to load 20 million tonnes of ESPO-blend crude oil, one-third more than this year, in the Pacific port of Kozmino next year after the launch of the second stage of its pipeline to Asia, its spokesman said on Monday.

A spokesman for the Russian oil export pipeline monopoly, Igor Dyomin, said the second stage of its East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO-2) pipeline could be launched in November, a month earlier than originally planned to reduce rail risks after a series of rail-related supply glitches.

He said exports from Kozmino are seen at 20 million tonnes next year, up 5 million tonnes from this year's expected volumes after Transneft launches the second stage of the trunk pipeline leading to the port in the fourth quarter.

ESPO-2 will allow Russia to pump barrels directly to its Pacific coast via the pipeline. Currently, volumes are unloaded onto rail cars at the town of Skovorodino, the midway point of the 4,200 km pipeline, and shipped to Kozmino.

"The results of the pipes tests have been encouraging so far," Dyomin said.

ESPO-2'S design capacity is 1 million barrels per day (bpd). Russia started to ship crude oil via the first stage of ESPO to China last year at the pace of 300,000 bpd.

Congestion on the rail line cut delivery volumes to Kozmino last week. Dyomin said that as of Monday supplies to the Pacific port of Kozmino had returned to normal after the cut in volumes due to the jam.

"The problem with the railway is solved for the moment," Transneft's spokesman Igor Dyomin told Reuters.

Kozmino is seen as the key outlet for crude exports from Russia, which is seeking to diversify its commodity supplies from traditional European markets to the Asia Pacific region and the United States.

Last week, Transneft said the crude exports from Kozmino were at risk due to problems related to excessive numbers of rail cars, which created congestion on the route. The problem is also exacerbated due to increased passanger trains traffic at the height of vacations season. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)