* September oil output at 10.41 mln bpd vs 10.38 mln bpd in August
* Gas output rises 15 percent to 1.67 bcm
* PSA output up 5.6 percent
* Oil output at TNK-BP falls almost 1 pct in Sept vs Aug
MOSCOW, Oct 2 Oil projects, led by foreign majors under
production sharing agreements (PSA), propelled Russian crude output, already the
world's largest, to a new post-Soviet record high in September, Energy Ministry
data showed on Tuesday.
Russia's oil output edged up 0.3 percent in September compared with August
to reach 10.41 million barrels per day (bpd), encouraged by oil price increases.
In tonnes, Russia's crude production stood at 42.59 million last month, the
ministry said. The country is set to increase oil production this year to
514-515 million tonnes from 511 million tonnes in 2011.
On Tuesday, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said that Russia's oil
production is likely to remain roughly unchanged through to the end of this
decade, while exports would be squeezed by rising domestic demand.
PSA ON THE RISE
Oil production under PSA - a scheme designed in the 1990s - rose 5.6 percent
in September, month-on-month, to 1.1 million tonnes. PSA projects include
Sakhalin-1 - involving Rosneft, ExxonMobil, ONGC,
and Sodeco, Sakhalin-2 - involving Gazprom, Shell, Mitsui
, and Mitsubishi as well as and Kharyaga - involving Total
, Statoil, and Zarubezhneft.
"The main contributor to the growth were PSA where production of gas
condensate increased due to seasonality. It's not immediately clear where
exactly the output increased, they don't disclose the data separately for now,"
Sergey Vakhrameyev, analyst with IFC Metropol said.
Production at the troubled Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP,
half-owned by BP, declined almost 1 percent in September as production
ramp-ups at new fields failed to offset output declines at mature West Siberian
deposits.
BP has put its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP up for sale amid a spat with the
AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires who own the other half of the
venture. Some top managers, including the chief oil trader, have quit TNK-BP
amid the standoff.
"It's not immediately clear if the production decline is directly connected
to the conflict. But if the management is leaving the company, this, of course,
has a negative impact on production," Vakhrameyev said.
Russia's oil output stayed above the 10 million bpd pumped by Saudi Arabia
last month, while total OPEC crude production has fallen in September because of
reduced exports from Angola and Nigeria, despite pledges to ramp up output to
stem price rises.
Prices for Brent blend hovered above $112 per barrel, a level seen
as unbearably high by the oil-consuming countries, where economies have been
suffering from expensive commodities.
Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are keen to
bolster their ties in the face of increased oil price volatility.
Russia's daily gas production jumped 15 percent, month-on-month, to 1.67
billion cubic metres (bcm), due to a spike in seasonal demand, while gas output
at Gazprom increased by 17 percent to 1.2 bcm.