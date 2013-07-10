(Repeats to broaden distribution with no changes to text)
* Urals premium to Brent at all-time high
* Russian refiners ramping up runs to meet local demand
* European refiners have to pay up to secure volumes
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Vladimir Soldatkin
LONDON, July 10 European refineries are seeing
their bills soar by billions of dollars a year as Russia shifts
oil exports to Asia, driving up the values of Urals, one of
their preferred crudes.
Huge volumes have switched away from saturated European
markets.
From virtually zero five years ago, Russia's oil exports to
China and the Pacific coast have risen to 750,000 barrels per
day or 17 percent of its total, and they are set to double in
the next five years.
"With the International Energy Agency estimating growth in
Chinese crude demand from just around 10 million bpd this year
to 12 million bpd by 2020, the decision by Russia, currently the
world's largest crude producer, to make a dramatic eastward
shift in crude exports has a clear rationale," the Eurasia
think-tank said.
The move has proven to be a double win for Present Vladimir
Putin, who back in 2005 asked his ministers to explain why Urals
sold at a discount of $5-$6 per barrel to the European
benchmark, dated Brent.
At the time, most industry experts laughed at the remark,
saying Putin should go no further than the quality of Urals,
which is much inferior to Brent.
Fast forward eight years and Urals barely ever trades at
discounts of more than $2 to Brent and often spikes to a
premium, including an all-time high of $0.90 per barrel reached
this week.
Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi
Arabia, is shipping around 3.5 million bpd to Europe. Any $1 per
barrel upward move in Urals relative to dated Brent means an
extra cost of $1.2 billion a year for European refiners. The
difference in values versus 2005 could exceed $5 billion a year.
That is bad news for the sector, in which more than a dozen
refineries have closed in the past decade, and more are expected
to shut due to the dismal European economy and poor fuel demand.
Experts point to a myriad of factors behind the rise in
relative values of Urals, most importantly the U.S. shale oil
boom, which created a global glut of sweet Brent-like grades.
By contrast, previously cheap, heavier and sourer grades
such as Urals have become scarce. Iranian exports of such crudes
have been curtailed by sanctions and Iraqi exports disrupted by
pipeline outages.
But a major reason that Urals has become expensive is
Russia's shift in flows towards Asia, which U.S.-based
think-tank ESAI Energy described as "the 21st century equivalent
of Peter the Great's founding of Saint Petersburg as Russia's
window on Europe".
An ESAI report said, "(The) Putin regime is tacitly turning
away from 'energy superpower' aspirations in favour of securing
stable markets for its energy resources. A Russian shift from
West to East and the forging of a stronger China-Russia axis are
two of the consequences."
IRREVERSIBLE TREND
Russian flows to Asia are coming not only from East Siberian
oil fields but also from Vankor and other swing sources that
could flow either to Europe or Asia.
"Given oil demand trends in the European market, Russia
could be making a turn to the East that is irreversible," ESAI
said. "It seems President Putin has finally learned something
about securing access to markets".
Eurasia also said the industry had questions whether East
Siberian fields could ramp up output quickly enough to supply
Asia, meaning that more volumes could be diverted away from
Europe.
Igor Sechin, the boss of state-controlled oil company
Rosneft and one of Putin's closest allies, may have
been the man who explained to the Kremlin all the advantages of
changing oil flows.
"When Sechin was explaining his plan to re-route oil flows
to China, he said that it would lead to a strengthening of Urals
in Europe," a Russian industry source said.
A Rosneft representative said stronger Urals was beneficial
for Rosneft but did not comment on Sechin's views.
Industry analysts also say rising Russian domestic refining
means Urals will be even more vulnerable to spikes to new record
premiums, especially in summer driving season when more fuel is
needed to meet demand from a steadily growing number of cars.
"The summer months typically show high refinery utilisation
rates and coupled with rising exports to Asia means that we do
not expect an uptick in shipments to North West Europe," said
David Wech from JBC Energy.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)