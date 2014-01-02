Jan 2 Russia's oil output, the world's largest, rose almost 1.4 percent in 2013 to a post-Soviet high of 10.51 million barrels per day (bpd), Energy Ministry data showed on Thursday, thanks to high oil prices conducive to production.

Below are details of Russian oil output:

* Russia's oil production peaked at 11.41 million bpd in 1988 when it was still part of the Soviet Union, data from the International Energy Agency shows. Russia accounted for 90 percent of Soviet output.

* In 1991, in the final days of the Soviet Union, Russia's output fell to 9.24 million bpd, down 10.5 percent from 10.32 million bpd in 1990 and off 19 percent from the 1988 peak. Many analysts say the slump in oil production and a drop in prices contributed to the fall of the 70-year-old Communist empire.

* In 1996, when Boris Yeltsin was re-elected Russia's president, oil production went into a three-year period of stagnation amid under-investment and slowing demand.

* Russian oil output fell about 1 percent in 2008 from the previous year to some 9.8 million bpd, its first decline in a decade, as crude prices collapsed because of a worldwide economic downturn.

* Russian oil output grew by about 1.5 percent in 2009 to a then post-Soviet high of 9.925 million bpd. In September 2009, it exceeded a monthly level of 10 million bpd for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

* In 2010 Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as the world's largest producer as new fields were launched, including Vankor, Uvat and Talakan.

* In 2012, Russia's oil output reached a post-Soviet yearly record of 10.37 million bpd.