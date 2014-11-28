SOCHI, Russia Nov 28 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday he thought the idea of creating oil reserves in Russia was impractical and that the issue was not under discussion.

Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, unlike Saudi Arabia, cannot quickly cut or raise exports to influence global oil prices.

The chairman of the board of directors of oil producer Rosneft said this week Russia should revive the idea of creating a state oil reserve for use when markets are volatile. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)