SOCHI, Russia Nov 28 Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said on Friday he thought the idea of creating
oil reserves in Russia was impractical and that the issue was
not under discussion.
Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, unlike
Saudi Arabia, cannot quickly cut or raise exports to influence
global oil prices.
The chairman of the board of directors of oil producer
Rosneft said this week Russia should revive the idea
of creating a state oil reserve for use when markets are
volatile.
