MOSCOW Dec 11 Russian oil production could
reach between 526 and 528 million tonnes (10.56-10.60 million
barrels per day) next year and the country will export according
to demand, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said.
Russia, the world's top oil producer, pumped an average
10.63 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, equalling a
post-Soviet high.
Moscow failed to persuade OPEC to cut output last month to
shore up oil prices, which have almost halved since their peak
in the summer to trade at $65 per barrel on Thursday.
Molodtsov told reporters that Russia may increase or reduce
its exports next year depending on demand. Russia is the world's
second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, shipping an
average 4 million bpd.
He said Russia could reduce or increase exports by between 5
and 40 million tonnes.
Alexander Novak, Russia's energy minister, earlier said that
Russia was contributing to oil market stability by not
increasing oil output. He estimated that global oil supply was
up to 800,000 bpd higher than demand.
Molodtsov said he expected oil prices to move up next year
but did not exclude the risk of prices falling further from
current levels for a short time.
