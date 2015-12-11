(Adds quotes, background)
MOSCOW Dec 11 Russia's Deputy Finance Minister
Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday that the ministry saw the oil
price trading around $40 to $60 a barrel for the next seven
years.
International prices for oil, Russia's chief export, have
plunged over the year and a half, adding to the pressure on its
finances from international sanctions over its part in the
crisis in Ukraine.
"In our estimates, one should hardly expect any serious
growth of the oil price above $50. The oil industry is changing
structurally and it may happen that ... the global economy will
not need that much oil," Oreshkin told a conference.
"Therefore, we see a range from $40 to $60 somewhere for the
next 7 years. And these are the prices we should base our
macroeconomic policy on," he added.
Russia's 2016 budget envisages a deficit of 3 percent of
gross domestic product, based on an assumed oil price of $40-$50
per barrel.
The international benchmark Brent crude was trading
at $39.67 per barrel at 0836 GMT on Friday.
