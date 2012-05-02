MOSCOW May 2 Russian oil output declined 0.3 percent to 10.33 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from 10.36 bpd, a post-Soviet monthly high reached in March and February, Energy Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

In tonnes, the ministry said that crude production in Russia, the world's top producer, stood at 42.29 million last month.

Daily gas production decreased to 1.87 billion cubic metres (bcm) in April from 2.0 bcm in March. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)