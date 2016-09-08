MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian average oil production
was close to 11 million barrels per day (bpd) in the period of
September 1-7, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
One of the sources said the increase was due to restored
output volumes at joint projects, known as production sharing
agreements, between some Russian and foreign companies, as well
as other factors. Russian oil output was down to 10.71 million
bpd in August from 10.85 million bpd in July.
The increased output in September - which may not be
sustained throughout the month - comes as Russia and Saudi
Arabia are talking about cooperation to stabilise global oil
markets.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova;
editing by Jack Stubbs)