MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's leading oil and gas
companies have sent a letter to President Vladimir Putin
protesting against a proposed law that aims to increase use of
domestic equipment to offset the impact of Western sanctions,
the Kommersant daily said on Wednesday.
The bill highlights the state's desire to tighten its
control over the oil and gas industry, which generates half of
budget revenues, as weaker global oil prices and the sanctions
push Russia's economy towards recession.
The newspaper, citing the letter, said the companies were
worried about increased state surveillance of their equipment
orders as Russia tries to reduce its reliance on foreign
production amid its stand-off with the West over Ukraine.
Kommersant said Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom
Neft, Novatek and Zarubezhneft were among
the letter's signatories. They complained that the proposed law
would limit their ability to plan, the paper said.
The bill, which has been approved by Russia's lower house of
parliament in the first reading, would authorise the government
to set up a special council to approve purchasing plans.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call he
was not aware of the letter. The companies mentioned in the
Kommersant report declined any immediate comment.
Putin has repeatedly called for "import substitution" after
the Western sanctions -- imposed over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine crisis -- limited access to global financial markets for
Russian firms.
