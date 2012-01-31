* Feb loadings seen falling in Primorsk and Novorossiisk

* Pipeline being repaired

* Urals at a premium to dated Brent

* Shell wins Rosneft's tender

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Gorodyankin

MOSCOW, Jan 31 Repair work at a trunk oil pipeline leading to a key Baltic port as well as unusually cold weather in the Black Sea region are propping up prices of Urals crude blend, Russia's key export item, helping it trade at a premium to Brent .

Maintenance at the pipeline, that feeds into Primorsk at the Baltic Sea, has led to cuts in Urals February loadings of 1 million tonnes to 5.4 million tonnes compared to the January programme, according to the final schedule.

Shipments from the Black Sea's Novorossiisk are expected to fall by 900,000 tonnes to 2.84 million tonnes.

"There are planned maintenance works at the Primorsk pipeline, hence the cuts," Igor Dyomin, a spokesman for Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft told Reuters on Tuesday.

February is shorter than January by two days this year. The Primorsk loading schedule also reflects a halt to loadings on Feb. 16, decreased loadings from Feb. 13-15, and on Feb. 17 to one parcel a day.

Novorossisk, struck by a cold spell, is scheduled to handle 2.84 million tonnes of Urals next month, down from 3.7 million tonnes in January.

"February will be a tough one, it will also be cold," Dyomin said, adding that some cargoes due in January would be rolled back to the February schedule.

Exports of Siberian Light were scheduled at 220,000 tonnes, including 160,000 tonnes from Novorossiisk and 60,000 tonnes from Tuapse versus 120,000 tonnes scheduled for January loadings.

Novorossiisk has resumed loadings on Jan. 28 after a four-day break due to severe winds, port and industry sources said, adding that weather forecasters expect more storms.

SHELL WINS TENDER

Earlier on Tuesday traders said that Royal Dutch Shell won six crude cargoes on offer at Russian state oil company Rosneft's February spot tender for the 100,000 tonne parcels to be loaded at the Baltic port of Primorsk.

BP won one 100,000-tonne cargo to be loaded on Feb. 17-18, while Shell's parcels are due to be loaded on Feb. 11-12, 12-13, 14-15, 15-16, 19-20 and 21-22.

The price was not disclosed, but a trader said the cargoes could be sold with a premium of 30-40 cents to dated BFOE.

Experts say that Urals has also got a boost on the back of concerns over a possible cutoff of Iranian crude and strong refining margins.