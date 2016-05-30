SINGAPORE/MOSCOW May 30 Scheduled maintenance
at Russia's Sakhalin-1 oilfields, operated by Exxon Mobil
, is expected to reduce Sokol crude exports by more than
half in August, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Monday.
Maintenance work at the fields is expected to take about
two-and-a-half weeks and cut exports by up to six 700,000-barrel
cargoes, they said. Sokol exports each month are at about 7
million barrels or 10 cargoes.
The expected drop in exports has pushed Sokol's spot premium
in June to a two-month high.
Production from Sakhalin-1 comes from the Chayvo, Odoptu,
and Arkutun Dagi fields, located off the northeastern coast of
Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
Other shareholders in the project include Rosneft, Japanese
consortium Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co (SODECO) and
Indian state-owned oil company ONGC Videsh Ltd.
