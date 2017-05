MOSCOW, April 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the results of the Doha meeting of oil producing nations with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

The participants of the meeting, held on April 17, failed to reach an agreement on freezing their oil output to rebalance the global oil market. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)