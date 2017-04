A technician works inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.NS) falls 3.4 pct, Essar Oil ESRO.NS falls as much as 3.1 pct.

Oil prices plunge to a 5-1/2 year low after OPEC rules out cut in oil output.

Russia's central bank raises its key interest rate to halt a collapse in rouble, raising fears about global economy. Russia's economy has been hit by the fall in oil prices and Western sanctions

Essar Oil signed a key deal with Russia's Rosnet in Dec.

ONGC is already a stakeholder in the Rosneft-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East.

(Reporting by Dipika Lalwani)