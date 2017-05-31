UPDATE 4-Oil edges up, but still set for biggest H1 fall since 1990s
* Analysts say demand growth, lower U.S. stocks can support prices
MOSCOW May 31 Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday OPEC and non-OPEC were committed to their goal of reducing global oil inventories to a five-year average, saying he saw this goal being reached in the very near future.
Russian and Saudi energy ministers also said they saw their cooperation in oil markets lasting longer after the current joint oil output agreement expires in March next year.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Analysts say demand growth, lower U.S. stocks can support prices
DUBAI, June 23 Saudi security forces shot dead a wanted man in the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Friday and arrested several others, Al Arabiya TV reported.