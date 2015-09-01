(Writes through)
MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russia will not deliberately cut
oil production to prop up prices, however its output may decline
if prices remain low, local news agencies quoted Deputy Prime
Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Tuesday.
He also said that Russia was ready to discuss measures aimed
at oil price stabilisation with the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other key producers,
TASS news agency reported.
"It's quite possible that if oil prices remain at the low
levels for long, oil production could decline, as had been the
case before. Anyway, we don't expect any significant cuts,"
Dvorkovich said according to TASS.
Oil prices almost halved from last year mainly due
to oversupply.
OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia, in a strategy designed to squeeze
out rivals, such as U.S. shale oil firms, has been reluctant to
cut oil output in order to support prices.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan
counterpart Nicolas Maduro will discuss "possible mutual steps"
to stabilise global oil prices when both visit China this week.
OPEC and Russia, one of the world's biggest oil producers,
have held regular meetings but have not agreed on any
coordinated action to prop up falling prices.
Dvorkovich reiterated that it would be technically difficult
to restore oil production in Russia if output is cut
artificially.
Russia has been pumping oil at a post-Soviet high of more
than 10.7 million barrels per day and expects to maintain high
levels of output next year.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova
and Greg Mahlich)