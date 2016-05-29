* OPEC will live through internal differences - Novak
* OPEC to meet in Vienna next week
* No decision on oil supply cuts expected
MOSCOW, May 29 Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak believes that it is too early to write off OPEC despite
internal differences within the group, he said on the ministry's
Twitter feed, days before the organisation meets to discuss its
production policy.
Russia, a global leading oil producer, and the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have so far failed to reach
an agreement to work together to support weak oil prices.
Their possible cooperation has been complicated by
wranglings within the OPEC, notably between Saudi Arabia and
Iran, which is trying to recoup its market share following the
lifting of international sanctions over Tehran's nuclear
programme.
"OPEC now is experiencing a crisis of internal differences.
Despite this, I wouldn't write off this organisation," Novak
said in the Twitter feed.
In April, OPEC and other producers led by Russia failed to
clinch a deal to freeze oil output to help to support prices.
Novak reiterated that the issue of a possible oil production
freeze is no longer relevant after a rise in oil prices, which
have recovered from multi-year lows of around $27 per barrel in
January to just under $50.
OPEC members will meet in Vienna next week. It is widely
expected that they will not agree on any long-term plan to
curtail supplies.
