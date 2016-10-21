* Output to reach 548 mln T in 2017 -Novak
* Energy Minister to discuss coordination with OPEC SecGen
* Russia prepared to freeze its oil production
By Vladimir Soldatkin
UFA, Oct 21 Russia will produce 548 million
tonnes (11 million barrels per day) of oil next year, a
post-Soviet record, however Moscow still wants global producers
to curb production amid weak prices, Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said on Friday.
Russia, the leading oil producer, expects the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to find common ground on
capping oil production. OPEC is to hold its regular meeting in
Vienna on Nov.30.
Before that, Novak will make several trips, including to
Saudi Arabia this weekend and to Vienna next week.
He said he would take "some" proposals to a meeting with his
Saudi counterpart and he believed an oil output freeze was still
necessary.
He declined to provide any further details on the proposals.
Asked about the need for an oil output freeze, he said: "Yes,
this is our main position, it has not changed."
Novak said that he will discuss coordination on oil markets
with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo next week.
NEW RECORD
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will
join leading global oil producers in curbing production.
Russia's output jumped by almost 4 percent in September from
the previous month to 11.11 million barrels per day, setting a
new post-Soviet record-high, as companies ramped up drilling
amid improved oil prices.
Russian officials have said that Moscow would rather freeze
oil output than cut, but the level is yet to be agreed. Top
Russian oil companies such as Rosneft, Gazprom Neft
and Lukoil are launching new fields in 2016.
According to Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin, Russia has
the potential to further increase oil output by up to 200
million tonnes a year, or 4 million barrels per day.
