MOSCOW, Mar 2 Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer,
stayed at a post-Soviet monthly high of 10.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in February as
companies tried to reap extra gains from high oil prices, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.
The same level was reached in January, while Russia's previous oil production record of
10.34 million bpd was hit in November and October.
The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 YTD Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 YTD
Rosneft 9.205 0.1 2.3 19.031 4.671 8.0 7.9 9.296
LUKOIL 6.695 0.0 -2.7 13.858 2.051 2.1 -2.0 4.198
TNK-BP 5.783 -0.2 1.6 11.979 2.473 0.4 25.7 5.105
Surgutneftegas 4.846 0.4 1.1 10.007 1.992 -0.2 0.6 4.126
Gazprom Neft 2.466 2.1 4.6 5.117 0.860 -27.6 -19.7 2.129
Slavneft* 1.428 -0.1 -0.8 2.957 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Tatneft 2.075 -0.3 -0.2 4.301 0.782 -31.1 -40.7 1.996
Gazprom 1.282 -5.3 8.5 2.603 0.042 -28.2 77.2 0.104
Bashneft 1.214 -1.7 2.6 1.889 0.380 35.4 22.3 0.680
Russneft 1.091 -0.9 5.2 2.267 0.383 2.0 -6.2 0.785
Novatek 0.345 0.3 4.1 0.714 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Small producers 3.383 -0.3 6.5 7.008 0.749 -20.9 39.2 1.761
PSA operators 1.164 3.2 -12.9 2.371 0.125 6.9 -39.7 0.250
TOTAL OUTPUT 40.976 0.0 1.2 84.729
Total Russian exports through Transneft 14.542 -2.4 0.2 30.468
including Caspian pipeline 0.032 803.6 -87.6 0.036
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.253 240.2 88.9 0.333
from Kazakhstan 1.870 13.2 41.0 3.635
Belarus production 0.130 -0.2 -36.0 0.269
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 16.795 0.2 3.8 34.719
Routes other than Transneft** 1.712 -1.3 -22.6 3.612
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close
to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian
crude oil pipeline monopoly.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)