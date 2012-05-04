(Corrects data for "Total Russian exports through Transneft" for April 2012 to 16.671 mln T
from 6.671 mln T)
MOSCOW, May 2 Russian oil output fell 0.3 percent to 10.33 million barrels
per day in April, month-on-month, Energy Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and
year-to-date totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
Apr 12 Mar 12 Apr 11 YTD Apr 12 Mar 12 Apr 11 YTD
Rosneft 9.518 0.0 2.1 38.383 4.830 -1.3 -4.9 19.182
LUKOIL 6.895 -0.5 -2.4 27.917 2.545 15.9 39.8 9.013
TNK-BP 6.020 0.4 2.0 24.195 2.805 -3.8 18.8 10.924
Surgutneftegas 5.034 0.5 0.6 20.215 2.254 10.3 3.8 8.492
Gazprom Neft 2.563 -0.3 4.2 10.337 1.350 62.2 22.0 4.339
Slavneft* 1.459 -1.1 -1.2 5.940 0,0 n/a n/a 0,0
Tatneft 2.152 0.0 0.0 8.676 0.990 12.0 -45.9 3.899
Gazprom 1.213 -5.9 -4.3 5.038 0.119 -69.4 -63.5 0.156
Bashneft 1.267 -0.4 2.8 5.098 0.380 3.3 26.8 1.440
Russneft 1.127 0.2 4.8 4.558 0.495 2.1 6.4 1.782
Novatek 0.352 -1.2 1.9 1.435 0,0 n/a n/a 0,0
Small producers 3.476 0.2 5.6 14.049 0.845 4.7 16.8 3.441
PSA operators 1.216 -0.7 -7.9 4.852 0.131 8.4 31.3 0.506
TOTAL OUTPUT 42.291 -0.3 0.9 170.691
Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.671 6.6 2.6 63.299
including Caspian pipeline 0.035 -34.2 -86.5 0.126
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.159 0.4 -5.8 0.656
from Kazakhstan 1.714 41.5 2.4 6.601
Belarus production 0.135 0.8 -10.1 0.544
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 18.680 9.0 2.4 71.114
Routes other than Transneft** 1.655 -10.0 -21.7 7.280
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and
Gazprom Neft
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them
at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing
Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.
