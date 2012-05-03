(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)
MOSCOW, May 2 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to
ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 3.02 million
barrels per day (12.347 million tonnes) in April from 2.60 million bpd in March.
The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
Pct change vs
Apr 12 Mar 12 Apr 11 YTD
Transneft pipeline system 18.680 9.0 2.4 71.114
Druzhba pipline 5.036 -3.8 -3.5 20.714
CPC 0.035 -34.2 -86.5 0.126
Railway exports 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Seaborne 12.347 16.1 7.5 45.227
Novorossiisk 3.626 10.6 7.8 14.147
Tuapse 0.120 -38.0 -61.3 0.560
Odessa 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Yuzhny 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Kozmino 1.300 11.7 -0.1 5.099
Primorsk 6.303 8.5 -3.3 24.223
Ust-Luga 0.999 418.7 n/a 1.198
Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.262 3.3 -1.2 5.048
(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova)