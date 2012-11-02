MOSCOW, Nov 2Russia's oil output, the world's largest, edged up 0.5 percent in October to reach a new post-Soviet high of 10.46 million barrels per day (bpd), compared to 10.41 million bpd in September, Energy Ministry data showed on Friday. Russian oil pipeline exports fell to 4.326 million bpd from 4.394 million bpd in September. The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS Pct change vs Pct change vs Oct 12 Sept 12 Oct 11 YTD Oct 12 Sept 12 Oct 11 YTD Rosneft 10.154 0.9 3.7 97.612 5.609 2.2 13.8 50.741 LUKOIL 7.186 -0.3 0.3 70.495 1.662 -16.4 -25.3 21.542 TNK-BP 6.126 0.0 -2.4 60.913 1.998 -14.1 -31.1 25.670 Surgutneftegas 5.214 -0.1 0.7 51.142 2.817 17.1 25.9 22.046 Gazprom Neft 2.712 0.4 4.8 26.315 1.407 23.0 22.3 10.231 Slavneft* 1.518 -0.6 -1.3 14.926 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Tatneft 2.234 0.0 0.3 21.917 0.843 -37.7 -21.6 10.047 Gazprom 1.369 8.9 8.0 12.215 0.065 0.0 24.8 0.561 Bashneft 1.312 0.2 1.2 12.841 0.380 -3.3 26.6 3.720 Russneft 1.168 -2.1 -3.1 11.586 0.370 -21.2 -21.1 4.479 Novatek 0.364 6.5 4.2 3.450 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Small producers 3.699 0.1 2.7 35.624 1.072 18.8 48.2 9.011 PSA operators 1.178 3.6 -5.0 11.750 0.131 -3.2 2.0 1.294 TOTAL OUTPUT 44.232 0.5 1.2 430.786 Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.394 -1.9 1.3 159.704 including Caspian pipeline 0.040 -0.6 n/a 0.363 Transit through Russia: from Azerbaijan 0.225 36.2 181.2 1.659 from Kazakhstan 1.537 -1.9 2.2 16.137 Belarus production 0.139 -0.6 -1.6 1.374 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 18.294 -1.5 1.8 178.888 Routes other than Transneft** 1.577 -3.5 -17.2 17.344 NOTES: * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft ; ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)