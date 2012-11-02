MOSCOW, Nov 2Russia's oil output, the world's largest, edged up 0.5
percent in October to reach a new post-Soviet high of 10.46 million barrels per day (bpd),
compared to 10.41 million bpd in September, Energy Ministry data showed on Friday.
Russian oil pipeline exports fell to 4.326 million bpd from 4.394 million bpd in
September.
The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy
Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
Oct 12 Sept 12 Oct 11 YTD Oct 12 Sept 12 Oct 11 YTD
Rosneft 10.154 0.9 3.7 97.612 5.609 2.2 13.8 50.741
LUKOIL 7.186 -0.3 0.3 70.495 1.662 -16.4 -25.3 21.542
TNK-BP 6.126 0.0 -2.4 60.913 1.998 -14.1 -31.1 25.670
Surgutneftegas 5.214 -0.1 0.7 51.142 2.817 17.1 25.9 22.046
Gazprom Neft 2.712 0.4 4.8 26.315 1.407 23.0 22.3 10.231
Slavneft* 1.518 -0.6 -1.3 14.926 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Tatneft 2.234 0.0 0.3 21.917 0.843 -37.7 -21.6 10.047
Gazprom 1.369 8.9 8.0 12.215 0.065 0.0 24.8 0.561
Bashneft 1.312 0.2 1.2 12.841 0.380 -3.3 26.6 3.720
Russneft 1.168 -2.1 -3.1 11.586 0.370 -21.2 -21.1 4.479
Novatek 0.364 6.5 4.2 3.450 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Small producers 3.699 0.1 2.7 35.624 1.072 18.8 48.2 9.011
PSA operators 1.178 3.6 -5.0 11.750 0.131 -3.2 2.0 1.294
TOTAL OUTPUT 44.232 0.5 1.2 430.786
Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.394 -1.9 1.3 159.704
including Caspian pipeline 0.040 -0.6 n/a 0.363
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.225 36.2 181.2 1.659
from Kazakhstan 1.537 -1.9 2.2 16.137
Belarus production 0.139 -0.6 -1.6 1.374
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 18.294 -1.5 1.8 178.888
Routes other than Transneft** 1.577 -3.5 -17.2 17.344
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and
Gazprom Neft ;
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them
at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing
Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)