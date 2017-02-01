MOSCOW Feb 1 Russia has cut its oil and gas
condensate production in January by around 100,000 barrels per
day (bpd), as concluded from the data provided to Reuters by two
industry sources on Wednesday.
The data is preliminary.
They said Russia's oil output averaged at 1.516 million
tonnes per day, or 11.11 million bpd last month. In December,
Russia extracted oil at the pace of 11.21 million bpd
Oil production at Rosneft, Russia's largest oil
producer, stood at 518,000 tonnes per day (3.8 million bpd),
down from 520,400 tonnes per day in December. The data does not
include production at Rosneft's subsidiaries and joint ventures.
