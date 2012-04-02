MOSCOW, April 2 Russian oil output stood at 10.36 million barrels per day in March, unchanged from a post-Soviet monthly high in February, Energy Ministry data showed on Monday. The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS Pct change vs Pct change vs Mar 12 Feb 12 Mar 11 YTD Mar 12 Feb 12 Mar 11 YTD Rosneft 9.833 -0.1 2.5 28.865 5.056 1.2 6.5 14.352 LUKOIL 7.164 0.1 -2.4 21.022 2.269 3.5 29.1 6.467 TNK-BP 6.197 0.2 1.6 18.176 3.014 14.0 5.3 8.119 Surgutneftegas 5.174 -0.1 1.0 15.182 2.112 -0.8 -20.5 6.239 Gazprom Neft 2.657 0.8 6.2 7.774 0.860 -6.4 -19.3 2.989 Slavneft* 1.524 -0.2 0.0 4.481 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Tatneft 2.223 0.2 0.0 6.524 0.913 9.2 -28.9 2.909 Gazprom 1.331 -2.8 8.8 3.882 0.040 -10.1 -12.4 0.144 Bashneft 1.315 1.3 3.1 3.830 0.380 -6.4 26.7 1.060 Russneft 1.163 -0.3 5.0 3.430 0.501 22.3 12.6 1.287 Novatek 0.368 -0.4 4.0 1.083 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Small producers 3.585 -0.9 5.5 10.573 0.834 4.2 7.0 2.595 PSA operators 1.265 1.7 -7.4 3.637 0.125 -6.3 25.1 0.375 TOTAL OUTPUT 43.800 0.0 1.6 128.458 Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.160 4.0 -0.8 46.628 including Caspian pipeline 0.055 58.5 -77.7 0.091 Transit through Russia: from Azerbaijan 0.164 -39.4 -32.7 0.497 from Kazakhstan 1.252 -37.4 -37.3 4.887 Belarus production 0.139 0.1 -14.8 0.408 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 17.714 -1.3 -5.3 52.434 Routes other than Transneft** 1.900 3.8 -15.4 5.506 NOTES: * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)