MOSCOW, April 2 Russian oil output stood at 10.36 million barrels per day in
March, unchanged from a post-Soviet monthly high in February, Energy Ministry data showed on
Monday.
The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
Mar 12 Feb 12 Mar 11 YTD Mar 12 Feb 12 Mar 11 YTD
Rosneft 9.833 -0.1 2.5 28.865 5.056 1.2 6.5 14.352
LUKOIL 7.164 0.1 -2.4 21.022 2.269 3.5 29.1 6.467
TNK-BP 6.197 0.2 1.6 18.176 3.014 14.0 5.3 8.119
Surgutneftegas 5.174 -0.1 1.0 15.182 2.112 -0.8 -20.5 6.239
Gazprom Neft 2.657 0.8 6.2 7.774 0.860 -6.4 -19.3 2.989
Slavneft* 1.524 -0.2 0.0 4.481 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Tatneft 2.223 0.2 0.0 6.524 0.913 9.2 -28.9 2.909
Gazprom 1.331 -2.8 8.8 3.882 0.040 -10.1 -12.4 0.144
Bashneft 1.315 1.3 3.1 3.830 0.380 -6.4 26.7 1.060
Russneft 1.163 -0.3 5.0 3.430 0.501 22.3 12.6 1.287
Novatek 0.368 -0.4 4.0 1.083 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Small producers 3.585 -0.9 5.5 10.573 0.834 4.2 7.0 2.595
PSA operators 1.265 1.7 -7.4 3.637 0.125 -6.3 25.1 0.375
TOTAL OUTPUT 43.800 0.0 1.6 128.458
Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.160 4.0 -0.8 46.628
including Caspian pipeline 0.055 58.5 -77.7 0.091
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.164 -39.4 -32.7 0.497
from Kazakhstan 1.252 -37.4 -37.3 4.887
Belarus production 0.139 0.1 -14.8 0.408
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 17.714 -1.3 -5.3 52.434
Routes other than Transneft** 1.900 3.8 -15.4 5.506
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close
to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian
crude oil pipeline monopoly.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)