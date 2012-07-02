MOSCOW, July 2 Russian oil output fell 0.2 percent to 10.32 million barrels per day in June, month-on-month, Energy Ministry data showed. The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS Pct change vs Pct change vs June 12 May 12 June 11 YTD June 12 May 12 June 11 YTD Rosneft 9.531 0.1 1.4 57.755 5.154 -0.1 8.7 29.677 LUKOIL 6.904 0.1 -1.5 41.951 2.053 -13.7 25.5 13.524 TNK-BP 6.021 -0.4 1.7 36.465 2.321 -14.9 18.8 16.020 Surgutneftegas 5.033 0.3 0.5 30.436 1.958 -7.1 -16.7 12.628 Gazprom Neft 2.593 1.1 5.3 15.581 0.896 -1.8 -8.0 6.177 Slavneft* 1.463 0.8 -1.6 8.902 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Tatneft 2.158 0.2 0.3 13.060 0.981 13.9 -24.7 5.769 Gazprom 1.210 -5.0 7.6 7.449 0.061 -35.0 58.8 0.314 Bashneft 1.258 0.3 1.5 7.651 0.380 3.3 26.7 2.200 Russneft 1.136 0.3 0.6 6.863 0.327 -36.0 -32.3 2.681 Novatek 0.321 -7.0 -3.9 2.113 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Small producers 3.458 -0.7 5.1 21.091 1.023 13.1 86.0 5.385 PSA operators 1.144 -3.4 -3.1 7.221 0.131 3.5 31.4 0.769 TOTAL OUTPUT 42.228 -0.2 1.2 256.535 Total Russian exports through Transneft 15.346 -5.2 6.3 95.372 including Caspian pipeline 0.061 57.2 505.7 0.227 Transit through Russia: from Azerbaijan 0.165 3.5 0.6 0.985 from Kazakhstan 1.572 -1.2 4.1 9.818 Belarus production 0.136 -0.2 -2.1 0.821 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 17.219 -4.7 6.0 107.010 Routes other than Transneft** 1.730 7.1 -2.0 10.722 NOTES: * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft ; ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly. (Gleb Gorodyankin)