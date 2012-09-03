MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian oil output edged up 0.4 percent to reach a new
post-Soviet record high of 10.38 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 10.34 million bpd
in July, Energy Ministry data showed.
Russian oil pipeline exports stood at 4.339 million bpd in August, up from 4.079 million bpd
in July.
The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage
change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
Aug 12 Jul 12 Aug 11 YTD Aug 12 Jul 12 Aug 11 YTD
Rosneft 10.056 1.5 2.5 77.719 5.211 6.0 8.8 39.803
LUKOIL 7.211 0.5 0.4 56.334 2.118 -8.5 22.9 17.955
TNK-BP 6.179 -0.5 -1.2 48.857 3.072 32.0 -0.3 21.420
Surgutneftegas 5.207 -0.6 0.5 40.878 2.055 -7.3 -12.5 16.902
Gazprom Neft 2.711 0.5 5.6 20.990 0.829 16.4 -5.3 7.718
Slavneft* 1.521 0.8 -0.9 11.931 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Tatneft 2.231 0.0 0.3 17.521 1.143 16.4 5.1 7.894
Gazprom 1.292 13.5 2.5 9.751 0.055 -16.4 52.5 0.433
Bashneft 1.303 -0.4 0.5 10.262 0.380 0.0 26.7 2.960
Russneft 1.201 0.2 0.5 9.263 0.470 -6.3 18.2 3.653
Novatek 0.320 -1.1 -3.8 2.756 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Small producers 3.584 -1.0 2.7 28.306 0.954 27.8 37.6 7.085
PSA operators 1.077 -8.9 -5.0 9.477 0.131 -0.1 2.1 1.031
TOTAL OUTPUT 43.890 0.4 1.0 344.045
Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.418 7.0 6.1 127.139
including Caspian pipeline 0.000 n/a n/a 0.285
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.130 -18.7 62.9 1.275
from Kazakhstan 1.664 3.9 30.4 13.084
Belarus production 0.140 -0.3 -2.5 1.101
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 18.351 6.4 8.0 142.612
Routes other than Transneft** 1.563 -6.1 -15.8 13.907
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and
Gazprom Neft ;
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them
at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing
Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Alison Birrane)