MOSCOW, Oct 2Russian oil output edged up 0.3 percent to reach a new post-Soviet record high of 10.41 million barrels per day (bpd) in September from 10.38 million bpd in August, Energy Ministry data showed. Russian oil pipeline exports rose to 4.394 million bpd in September, up from 4.339 million bpd in August. The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS Pct change vs Pct change vs Sept 12 Aug 12 Sept 11 YTD Sept 12 Aug 12 Sept 11 YTD Rosneft 9.739 0.1 2.6 87.458 5.309 5.3 -0.3 45.132 LUKOIL 6.977 0.0 0.4 63.311 1.925 -6.1 -6.3 19.880 TNK-BP 5.928 -0.9 -2.2 54.787 2.252 -24.3 10.3 23.672 Surgutneftegas 5.050 0.2 0.8 45.929 2.327 17.0 3.0 19.229 Gazprom Neft 2.614 -0.4 4.9 23.603 1.107 38.0 25.1 8.824 Slavneft* 1.477 0.4 -1.1 13.408 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Tatneft 2.162 0.1 0.3 19.683 1.310 18.5 1.3 9.204 Gazprom 1.217 -2.7 1.8 10.901 0.063 19.1 55.9 0.496 Bashneft 1.267 0.5 0.7 11.529 0.380 3.3 26.6 3.340 Russneft 1.155 -0.7 -1.5 10.418 0.455 0.0 -11.3 4.108 Novatek 0.331 6.9 3.6 3.087 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Small producers 3.577 3.1 4.9 31.917 0.873 -5.4 36.5 7.939 PSA operators 1.101 5.6 -4.1 10.572 0.131 3.4 2.1 1.162 TOTAL OUTPUT 42.594 0.3 1.0 386.602 Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.171 1.8 4.5 143.310 including Caspian pipeline 0.039 n/a n/a 0.324 Transit through Russia: from Azerbaijan 0.160 27.2 -23.9 1.434 from Kazakhstan 1.516 -5.9 -6.0 14.600 Belarus production 0.135 -0.1 -2.5 1.236 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 17.982 1.3 3.1 160.594 Routes other than Transneft** 1.582 4.6 -17.4 15.725 NOTES: * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft ; ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)