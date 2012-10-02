MOSCOW, Oct 2Russian oil output edged up 0.3 percent to reach a
new post-Soviet record high of 10.41 million barrels per day (bpd) in September
from 10.38 million bpd in August, Energy Ministry data showed.
Russian oil pipeline exports rose to 4.394 million bpd in September, up from
4.339 million bpd in August.
The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's
Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
Sept 12 Aug 12 Sept 11 YTD Sept 12 Aug 12 Sept 11 YTD
Rosneft 9.739 0.1 2.6 87.458 5.309 5.3 -0.3 45.132
LUKOIL 6.977 0.0 0.4 63.311 1.925 -6.1 -6.3 19.880
TNK-BP 5.928 -0.9 -2.2 54.787 2.252 -24.3 10.3 23.672
Surgutneftegas 5.050 0.2 0.8 45.929 2.327 17.0 3.0 19.229
Gazprom Neft 2.614 -0.4 4.9 23.603 1.107 38.0 25.1 8.824
Slavneft* 1.477 0.4 -1.1 13.408 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Tatneft 2.162 0.1 0.3 19.683 1.310 18.5 1.3 9.204
Gazprom 1.217 -2.7 1.8 10.901 0.063 19.1 55.9 0.496
Bashneft 1.267 0.5 0.7 11.529 0.380 3.3 26.6 3.340
Russneft 1.155 -0.7 -1.5 10.418 0.455 0.0 -11.3 4.108
Novatek 0.331 6.9 3.6 3.087 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Small producers 3.577 3.1 4.9 31.917 0.873 -5.4 36.5 7.939
PSA operators 1.101 5.6 -4.1 10.572 0.131 3.4 2.1 1.162
TOTAL OUTPUT 42.594 0.3 1.0 386.602
Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.171 1.8 4.5 143.310
including Caspian pipeline 0.039 n/a n/a 0.324
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.160 27.2 -23.9 1.434
from Kazakhstan 1.516 -5.9 -6.0 14.600
Belarus production 0.135 -0.1 -2.5 1.236
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 17.982 1.3 3.1 160.594
Routes other than Transneft** 1.582 4.6 -17.4 15.725
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and
Gazprom Neft ;
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them
at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing
Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)