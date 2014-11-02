MOSCOW Nov 2 Monthly oil output in Russia, the world's biggest producer, was flat in October, according to energy ministry data published on Sunday.

Russia pumped an average 10.6 million barrels per day (bpd)last month, producing a monthly total of 44.838 million tonnes.

Daily gas output rose to 1.71 billion cubic metres (bcm) in October, up from 1.52 bcm per day in September. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Louise Ireland)