(Adds details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 17 Russian oil production may fall
by up to 10 million tonnes in 2017 from projected levels for
2015 and 2016, affected by western sanctions that reduce
companies' ability to raise funds, First Deputy Energy Minister
Alexei Texler said on Tuesday.
Russian oil and gas condensate production hit a new
post-Soviet high in October, rising by 0.4 percent month on
month to 10.78 million barrels per day (bpd).
Texler told reporters the ministry was forecasting oil
output at around 533 million tonnes this year or 10.7 million
bpd, with the same projection for next year when oil output
should be supported by bigger gas condensate production.
"Possible reduction may come in 2017, with a potential
decline of up to 10 million tonnes," Texler said, adding that
Russian oil firms are lacking foreign financing due to sanctions
imposed over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Russia has constantly refused to cooperate with OPEC on
supporting oil prices, currently under $50 per barrel
due to global oversupply, which analysts expect to persist at
least for some time next year until a natural reduction in
output comes.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Polina Devitt and Mark Potter)