(Corrects headline to say steady, not last year's levels)
MOSCOW Nov 26 Russian oil companies will
produce around the same amount of oil next year as they did in
2014, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
He told reporters he was sceptical that OPEC would decide on
Thursday to cut output quotas to shore up oil prices which have
fallen by around a third since June to around $78 per barrel.
Russia, which is not a member of OPEC, is among the world's
top three crude oil producers with a daily average of around
10.5 million barrels per day. It is hoping to at least keep
output stable by exploiting new areas such as the Bazhenov oil
formation and Arctic offshore.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)