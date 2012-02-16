MOSCOW Feb 16 Russia's Surgutneftegas is offering crude oil for end-February lifting from the new oil terminal at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, traders said, signalling it is ready to open after delays caused by the collapse of the quay wall.

The single cargo on offer by Russia's fourth largest oil producer is for lifting by Feb. 28, traders said. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)