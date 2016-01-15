(Releads, adds quotes)
MOSCOW Jan 15 Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said on Friday coordinated oil production cuts with OPEC
to support falling oil prices were unlikely and would be
inefficient if they did happen anyway.
Novak's comments follow a meeting last month of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries which ended
without any agreement on how to prop up prices and after some
OPEC members urged Russia to cut its own oil output.
"From our point of view, it is unlikely that all the
countries within OPEC can agree on production cuts, let alone
those countries which are not in the OPEC coalition," the RIA
news agency quoted Novak as saying in an interview with RBC TV.
"Such consultations have been underway for the past year and
a half since oil prices started to fall in mid-2014," he said.
"(But) we see that in 2015 countries like Saudi Arabia in OPEC
have increased total production by 1.5 million barrels per day."
Any coordinated efforts to cut oil output would "not be
efficient" anyway, he said, because balance in the market
depended mostly on shale oil output in the United States.
Oil prices have fallen by more than 70 percent over the last
18 months, mainly as a result of oversupply. That presents a
challenge for Russia, where oil and gas sales account for more
than half of its budget revenues.
Russia has in the past brushed off calls for it to cut
output by saying its harsh climate would make it hard to quickly
restart production once wells had been closed.
Novak said the critical oil price level for domestic oil
producers was $5-$15 per barrel, which amounted to the cost of
production. He ruled out the oil price falling to a long-tern
price of $10 per barrel from around $30 now.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)