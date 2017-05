Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a signing ceremony with Iranian Communications Minister Mahmoud Vaezi (not seen) after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said it might be worth more actively discussing restricting output if oil prices fell below $50 per barrel, Russia's RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Thursday.

"In my view, current prices at around $50 are normal prices. If prices fall, we can engage more actively in this issue," Novak said in response to a question whether he thought that output restrictions were expedient.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)