MOSCOW Jan 13 Persistently low oil prices may result in the closure of some crude oil-producing assets in Russia, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin was cited by local news agencies as saying on Wednesday.

"The current oil prices may lead to quite hard and fast closures of certain oil producers in coming months," he was quoted as saying by TASS news agency in an interview to RBC TV. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)