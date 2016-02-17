GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil spoils risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
MOSCOW Feb 17 The head of Russia's anti-monopoly agency, Igor Artemyev, said it is highly likely that the agency would approve the possible purchase of a stake in oil company Bashneft by Lukoil, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Christian Lowe)
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
BRUSSELS/BONN, Germany, May 18 The European Union will provide 800 million euros ($891 million) to help 79 African, Pacific and Caribbean (ACP) nations implement a global deal to combat climate change.