BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 10 Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Friday that Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore's chief executive, and Faisal Alsuwaidi, the head of research and development at Qatar Foundation, had been nominated to its board of directors. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.