SINGAPORE Jan 17 Crude oil export at Russia's Sakhalin-1 project has been temporarily reduced following a mechanical failure of equipment at Exxon Neftegas Limited Chayvo onshore processing facility, ExxonMobil spokesman said in an email.

Crude oil export will return to the same level once repairs are completed and the annual crude export from Sakhalin-1 will remain within approved volumes, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday two sources with knowledge of the matter said that output at Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil fields was down this month due to technical glitch.

