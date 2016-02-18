MOSCOW Feb 18 Russia's oil output may drop to
460 million tonnes in 2020-2025 from last year's 534 million
tonnes as oil prices stay low and oil firms cut capital
expenditure, according to a "stress scenario" published by
Russia's energy ministry.
Under the scenario oil prices are assumed to stay at $31-33
per barrel in 2016-2017, rising to $42 by 2020, the ministry
said, forecasting a continued mismatch in supply and demand.
Oil output in Russia would decline until 2020-2025 and only
start rising slightly in the following years.
The scenario could be prompted by a combination of several
factors, including slower growth in China and other Asian
economies, growing supplies of cheap crude from the Middle East
and a rise in U.S. shale oil and gas output.
Higher hydrocarbon output in other oil-producing countries,
aided by cost cutting and devaluations of their currencies, and
lack of control over prices by the main market players would
keep oil prices low this year and next, the scenario envisages.
Capital expenditure in Russia's oil industry would decrease
by at least 10 to 15 percent by the 2020-2025 period, assuming
oil companies do not take out new loans and service all
obligations on their outstanding debt.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov,
Editing by Jason Bush and Mark Potter)