MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia needs to lighten
regulation to exploit unconventional oil deposits, including
shale, its natural resources minister said, as conventional
resources dwindle and Western sanctions limit access to foreign
technologies and financing.
The world's top oil producer, believed to hold most of the
world's shale oil, extracts less than a million tonnes a year
from unconventional sources, including heavy, tight and shale.
It pumps conventional oil near its capacity of about 10.5
million barrels per day, with the bulk still coming from
depleting western Siberian deposits.
Moscow was counting on technology and funding from abroad to
increase its shale production before sanctions were imposed this
year over its stance on the Ukraine crisis.
"Russia is facing serious challenges. It is essential to
clearly understand which sources will allow sustaining a mineral
resources production level essential for the country's economic
development," Sergei Donskoi said.
Tapping shale oil has become increasingly unprofitable in
Russia as oil prices have plunged by a quarter since June to
just above $80 per barrel. Last year, Russia introduced some tax
breaks to boost shale oil production.
In a column in newspaper Vedomosti on Tuesday, Donskoi
suggested skipping tenders for unconventional oil exploitation,
and offering rights to develop such deposits based only on a
request from a firm, with a bias towards smaller companies.
Those firms should be obliged to start exploration no later
than 4-5 years after the offer was accepted, with a possibility
that the field would be transferred to another company if the
firm failed to find appropriate technology, he said.
Donskoi also suggested cancelling mineral extraction tax for
unconventional oil, and guaranteeing access to refining
facilities and funding, including from the National Wealth Fund.
Russia's main oil industry tax is oil export duty and
mineral extraction tax and it offers tax breaks depending on the
structure of a field and its location.
