* Several oil refineries cut output following wagon ban
* Fuel shortages loom in world's biggest crude producer
By Natalia Chumakova and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, May 17 Russia, the world's largest oil
producer, faces domestic fuel shortages after authorities
restricted the transport of crude oil by rail, forcing several
refiners to cut production, industry and market sources said
The move has taken thousands of tonnes of oil products of
the market in recent days, threatening a repeat of last year's
fuel shortages following Russian leader Vladimir Putin's order
to oil companies to curb pump prices.
However, it is unlikely to dent crude exports, as Russia
uses pipelines as its main method of transporting oil abroad.
Russia's transportation safety watchdog has banned the use
of rail wagons designed to handle light oil products to ship
crude and heavy fuel oil, following several rail accidents.
That has cut the number of wagons in operation, several oil
refineries said, curbing supplies and forcing them to cut runs.
Mid-size producer Orsknefteorgsintez, said its
heavy oil shipments slumped by almost a half. "We will only be
able to function for 10 days in this mode," a company
representative said. "We hope the situation will be resolved by
then."
The Khabarovsk refinery, operated by Alliance
, said on Wednesday it reduced throughput by half
following the ban.
"As a result (of the decision) oil refinery declined from
11,200-11,300 tonnes per day to 5,100," a spokesman said.
Representatives of several other refineries have expressed
concerns over the ban, but would not comment on the record.
A spokesman for Rosneft, Russia's largest crude
producer, said that the company has written to Transportation
Minister Igor Levitin asking him to postpone the ban until Aug.
1.
The ban was set on May 5, according to a document posted on
the watchdog's website www.rostransnadzor.ru.
The spokesman declined to comment on possible refinery
problems.
Rostransnadzor, which is part of the ministry, could not be
reached for comment.
Lukoil, Gazpromneft, TNK-BP
and Bashneft also expressed their concerns over the
ban to the ministry, Vedomosti business daily reported on
Thursday citing the companies.
Russia's No.3 crude producer TNK-BP warned it may even cut
oil output if the ban stays, Kommersant daily newspaper said on
Thursday, citing Executive Vice President German Khan's letter
to Levitin.
Last year motorists in Russia's remote Siberian region of
Altai queued at gas stations, after an order by Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin to curb domestic pump prices led oil firms to
increase export volumes.
(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; writing by Alexei Anishchuk
and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Erica Billingham)