* Several oil refineries cut output following wagon ban
* Fuel shortages loom in world's biggest crude producer
* Ban could cut domestic oil products supply by 25-30
pct-analyst
* Says regulation largely to affect Russia's Far East
(Adds analyst quotes, background)
By Alexei Anishchuk and Natalia Chumakova
MOSCOW, May 17 Russia, the world's largest oil
producer, faces domestic fuel shortages after authorities
restricted the transport of crude oil by rail, forcing several
refiners to cut production, industry and market sources said.
Analysts estimate that output of a quarter or more of
refined oil products could be lost, threatening a repeat of last
year's fuel shortages following Russian leader Vladimir Putin's
order to oil companies to curb pump prices.
However, it is unlikely to dent crude exports, as Russia
uses pipelines as its main method of transporting oil abroad.
Russia's transportation safety watchdog has banned the use
of rail wagons designed to handle light oil products to ship
crude and heavy fuel oil, following several rail accidents.
That has cut the number of wagons in operation, several oil
refineries said, curbing supplies and forcing them to cut runs.
Mid-size producer Orsknefteorgsintez, said its
heavy oil shipments have slumped by almost a half.
"We will only be able to function for 10 days in this mode,"
a company official said. "We hope the situation will be resolved
by then."
The Khabarovsk refinery, operated by Alliance
, said on Wednesday it reduced throughput by half
following the ban.
"As a result (of the decision) oil refinery declined from
11,200-11,300 tonnes per day to 5,100," a spokesman said.
Representatives of several other refineries have expressed
concerns over the ban, but would not comment on the record.
A spokesman for Rosneft, Russia's largest crude
producer, said that the company has written to Acting
Transportation Minister Igor Levitin asking him to postpone the
ban until Aug. 1.
The ban was set on May 5, according to a document posted on
the watchdog's website www.rostransnadzor.ru.
Rostransnadzor, which is part of the ministry, could not be
reached for comment.
Russian refiners processed a total of 65.6 million tonnes of
oil (5.28 million barrels per day) in the first quarter of this
year, or just over half of the country's total crude output.
They produced 9.4 million tonnes of gasoline, 17.4 million
tonnes of diesel fuel and 19.3 million tonnes of fuel oil during
those three months, according to Energy Ministry statistics.
FAR EAST AFFECTED
The ban could take between 25-30 percent of oil products
from the market, an industry expert said, affecting remote
regions where refineries largely rely on railway transport.
"This (ban) is very sensitive for the Far East, where oil is
supplied by railways," Grigory Sergiyenko, executive director of
Russian fuel union, an industry group of mid-size oil producers,
told Reuters by phone.
He said it won't affect European Russia, where refineries
are plugged into the pipeline system.
"On the one hand they (the government) try to create
favourable conditions for business, but on the other they ...
tighten administrative regulation," he said. "I don't know how
far they'll go this time, but maybe (they want refineries) to
stop operating at all now."
Lukoil, Gazpromneft, TNK-BP
and Bashneft also expressed their concerns over the
ban to the ministry, Vedomosti business daily reported on
Thursday, citing the companies.
Russia's No.3 crude producer TNK-BP warned it may even cut
oil output if the ban stays, Kommersant daily newspaper said on
Thursday, citing Executive Vice President German Khan's letter
to Levitin.
Last year motorists in Russia's remote Siberian region of
Altai queued at gas stations, after an order by Putin to curb
domestic pump prices led oil firms to increase export volumes.
(Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Hans-Juergen Peters)