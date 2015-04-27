MOSCOW, April 27 Russian state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft was quoted on Monday as saying deliveries of Russian oil to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline had been reduced because of an accident in neighbouring Belarus.

RIA news agencies quoted the company as saying that supplies could be restored later on Monday but that it may fail to meet its supply plan for April. It said the company would in May compensate for any losses. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)