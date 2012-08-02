MOSCOW, Aug 2 Russian oil output rose 0.2 percent to 10.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, month-on-month, Energy Ministry data showed. Russian oil pipeline exports in July stood at 4.079 million bpd, down from 4.207 million bpd in June. The following are oil production and export data released by Russia's Energy Ministry on Thursday. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS Pct change vs Pct change vs July 12 June 12 July 11 YTD July 12 June 12 July 11 YTD Rosneft 9.908 0.6 1.1 67.663 4.914 -7.7 2.4 34.592 LUKOIL 7.173 0.5 -0.9 49.124 2.313 9.0 15.5 15.837 TNK-BP 6.213 -0.1 0.7 42.678 2.328 -3.0 17.9 18.348 Surgutneftegas 5.236 0.7 1.1 35.672 2.218 9.7 -0.4 14.847 Gazprom Neft 2.698 0.7 5.6 18.279 0.712 -23.1 1.3 6.889 Slavneft* 1.509 -0.2 -2.0 10.410 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Tatneft 2.230 0.0 0.2 15.290 0.982 -3.1 -27.4 6.751 Gazprom 1.138 -9.0 -2.8 8.527 0.065 4.0 86.5 0.379 Bashneft 1.308 0.7 1.9 8.959 0.380 -3.2 26.7 2.580 Russneft 1.199 2.2 1.4 8.062 0.502 48.5 -7.4 3.183 Novatek 0.323 -2.5 -2.3 2.435 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Small producers 3.620 1.3 4.6 24.734 0.746 -29.4 -43.4 6.132 PSA operators 1.183 0.1 -5.0 8.401 0.131 -3.3 2.1 0.900 TOTAL OUTPUT 43.737 0.2 0.8 300.233 Total Russian exports through Transneft 15.350 -3.2 -0.4 110.722 including Caspian pipeline 0.058 -7.8 93.4 0.285 Transit through Russia: from Azerbaijan 0.160 -6.2 86.3 1.145 from Kazakhstan 1.601 -1.4 -4.1 11.420 Belarus production 0.140 -0.4 -2.3 0.961 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 17.251 -3.0 -0.3 124.261 Routes other than Transneft** 1.665 -6.9 -15.6 12.305 NOTES: * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft ; ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)