MOSCOW, Aug 2 Russian oil output rose 0.2 percent to 10.34 million barrels per
day (bpd) in July, month-on-month, Energy Ministry data showed.
Russian oil pipeline exports in July stood at 4.079 million bpd, down from 4.207 million bpd
in June.
The following are oil production and export data released by Russia's Energy Ministry on
Thursday.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage
change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
July 12 June 12 July 11 YTD July 12 June 12 July 11 YTD
Rosneft 9.908 0.6 1.1 67.663 4.914 -7.7 2.4 34.592
LUKOIL 7.173 0.5 -0.9 49.124 2.313 9.0 15.5 15.837
TNK-BP 6.213 -0.1 0.7 42.678 2.328 -3.0 17.9 18.348
Surgutneftegas 5.236 0.7 1.1 35.672 2.218 9.7 -0.4 14.847
Gazprom Neft 2.698 0.7 5.6 18.279 0.712 -23.1 1.3 6.889
Slavneft* 1.509 -0.2 -2.0 10.410 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Tatneft 2.230 0.0 0.2 15.290 0.982 -3.1 -27.4 6.751
Gazprom 1.138 -9.0 -2.8 8.527 0.065 4.0 86.5 0.379
Bashneft 1.308 0.7 1.9 8.959 0.380 -3.2 26.7 2.580
Russneft 1.199 2.2 1.4 8.062 0.502 48.5 -7.4 3.183
Novatek 0.323 -2.5 -2.3 2.435 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Small producers 3.620 1.3 4.6 24.734 0.746 -29.4 -43.4 6.132
PSA operators 1.183 0.1 -5.0 8.401 0.131 -3.3 2.1 0.900
TOTAL OUTPUT 43.737 0.2 0.8 300.233
Total Russian exports through Transneft 15.350 -3.2 -0.4 110.722
including Caspian pipeline 0.058 -7.8 93.4 0.285
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.160 -6.2 86.3 1.145
from Kazakhstan 1.601 -1.4 -4.1 11.420
Belarus production 0.140 -0.4 -2.3 0.961
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 17.251 -3.0 -0.3 124.261
Routes other than Transneft** 1.665 -6.9 -15.6 12.305
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft ;
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore
oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)