MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia's crude oil export duty will be increased from March 1 by 4.4 percent, raising the price of a tonne to $411.2, compared to $393.7 in February, finance ministry data and Reuters calculations showed on Wednesday.

The rate for March is based on the price of seaborne Urals crude URL-E from 15 January to 14 February inclusive. The average price was $112.23 per barrel, finance ministry official Alexander Sakovich told Reuters.

The export rate is officially announced by the government at the end of the month.

Discounted duty on crude oil, which applies to 13 fields in eastern Siberia and two Lukoil fields in the Caspian Sea, will be $204.4 per tonne in March compared to $191.2 in February.

Under the new oil-industry taxation regime, known as "60-66-90", duties on oil products, except gasoline, will be $271.4 per tonne, compared to $259.8 per tonne in February.

Russia had different rates of export duty on light and heavy oil until October.

Protective tariffs on gasoline of 90 percent, which were introduced by the Russian government in May 2011 to shelter the domestic market, will be $370.1 per tonne in March, compared to $354.3 per tonne in February, said Sakovich. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Neely)