MOSCOW, April 16 Russia will set equal oil
transportation tariffs for Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk
in April or May, a spokesman for oil pipeline monopoly Transneft
said on Monday.
"Levelling out of pumping tariffs (to Ust-Luga and Primorsk)
should happen in nearest future, I think in April or May," Igor
Dyomin told Reuters.
In February, Russia's Federal Tariff Service said it would
allow Transneft to take 10,621 roubles ($360) to load 100 tonnes
of oil at Ust-Luga, that was launched last month.
Ust-Luga is scheduled to load 10 cargoes of crude oil this
month and 15 more in May.
($1 = 29.5792 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Lidia Kelly)